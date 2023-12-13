Argentina weakens peso currency by 50% as part of shock economic measures

Argentina's newly formed government has weakened its peso currency. President Javier Milei, who has been sworn in as president of the second largest economy in South America devalued the peso over 50% to 800 per dollar as part of shock measures, needed to to deal with an economic emergency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milei has said the country didn't have time to consider other alternatives.

Argentina economy minister Luis Caputo said the Argentine peso will be devalued by 50% to 800 to the US dollar from 400 pesos to the dollar.

“For a few months, we're going to be worse than before," Caputo said. "The objective is simply to avoid catastrophe and get the economy back on track," he added.

As part of the new measures, the Argentina government has also canceled tenders of any public works projects and cut some state jobs to reduce the size of the government.

The country has also announced cuts to energy and transportation subsidies without providing details or saying by how much.

President Milei is also cutting administration numbers from 18 to 9.

'ARGENTINA'S ECONOMIC CRISIS' Argentina is suffering 143% annual inflation, its currency has plunged and four in 10 Argentines are impoverished.

Argentina's fiscal deficit is at $43 billion, plus a wobbling $44 billion loan with the International Monetary Fund, with $10.6 billion due to the multilateral and private creditors by April.

Since 2019, Argentina's peso currency has been kept artificially strong by strict capital controls which create a wide gap between the official exchange rate of 366 per dollar and parallel rates as high as 1,000 per dollar.

IMF PRAISES ARGENTINA The IMF welcomed Argentina's new measures, saying they provide “a good foundation" for further discussions with Argentina about its debt with the institution.

“These bold initial actions aim to significantly improve public finances in a manner that protects the most vulnerable in society and strengthen the foreign exchange regime," said IMF spokesperson said.

