Armed with mega RBI dividend, Centre looks to pare portion of its long-term debt

New Delhi: The Centre is looking to trim a portion of its long-term debt, allowing it to spend more on infrastructure and other development projects, with the unexpected windfall of the RBI's dividend payout, two people aware of the matter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The debt retirement plan involves bringing down the interest payment on government debt, one of the persons cited above said, requesting anonymity.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month announced a Rs2.11 trillion dividend payout to the government, more than double last year's amount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre's internal and external debt stands at a staggering ₹168.73 trillion at the end of 2023-2024 (revised estimates) while its interest payment liability during the last financial year is estimated at ₹10.55 trillion.

Of the total debt, around 55% is in the form of government bonds with a tenor of 1 to 10 years while around 40% are bonds with a tenor of over 10 years rising up to 40 years.

Also read | India can cheer its low debt, but here's the catch "Trimming a portion of long-term debt (which is over a year old) also enhances liquidity in the market, which can give a push to the economy. Also, as most government bonds carry fixed coupon rates, exemption or repurchase of these, especially longer duration ones, helps in keeping the interest outgo under check," the person mentioned above added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New govt to fix quantum While the quantum of debt to be trimmed under the exercise in the remaining period of this year will be worked out after the formation of the new government, it will certainly weigh ₹16 trillion worth of bond redemptions coming between now and FY27, this person said

The plan is in line with the Department of Economic Affairs' view that the redemption profile of dated securities between FY23 and FY27 indicates elevated rollover risks, underlying the need for moderation through buybacks and switches.

Dated securities worth ₹3.13 trillion matured in FY23, and ₹4.59 trillion matured in FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | India companies warm up to dollar debt as hedging costs drop The value of dated securities set to mature during FY25 stands at ₹4.08 trillion, FY26 at ₹5.50 trillion and FY27 at ₹6.32 trillion, according to the Department of Economic Affairs.

Repurchase or buyback of G-Secs (government securities) is a process by which the Centre and the state governments buy back their existing securities, by redeeming them prematurely, from the holders.

The concept of bond switching, a second such instrument, involves moving the security from one financial institution to another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBI back to buybacks The RBI, which manages government debt, has conducted four rounds of buybacks already in FY25, after a gap of six years. Before this, the RBI had conducted buyback auctions in 2018.

However, the demand for these buybacks has been tepid.

During the last round of buyback auctions held on 31 May, the RBI accepted bids worth ₹5,111.29 crore against the notified amount of ₹40,000 crore worth of securities offered by the Centre for repurchase, according to an RBI release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"During the first auction, there were lots of bids, but the government wasn't willing to give the price the investors were seeking. So the response has been tepid. The bondholders have also considered reinvestment loss risk, with the possible return of the Modi-led government potentially leading to higher profits," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, managing partner at Rockfort Fincap Llp, a financial advisory firm.

Also read | RBI and NPCI working to expand UPI to 20 countries by 2029 shows central bank's annual report "On the back of the higher-than-expected dividend from the RBI, and other factors, there is likely to be no change in the government borrowing, which has also fuelled the buyback," Srinivasan added.

On 22 May, the RBI declared a mega-dividend of ₹2.11 trillion that is more than double the level of dividend paid to the Centre in the previous year. Higher dividend has eased fiscal pressures on the Centre which is now looking to shed a portion of its high interest servicing requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spokespersons of the finance ministry and the RBI didn't respond to emailed queries.

Biggest shareholders As things stand, commercial banks continue to be the largest holders of G-Secs with a 37.8% share as of March 2022, according to the Department of Economic Affairs.

Meanwhile, the outstanding internal, and external debt and other liabilities of the Centre at the end of FY25 are estimated to be ₹183.67 trillion, as against ₹168.73 trillion at the end of FY24 (revised estimates). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | RBI relocates 100 tonnes of gold from UK to its Indian vaults: Report During FY24, the interest payment target stood at ₹10.55 trillion, while an amount of ₹10.64 trillion was paid out. During FY25, a sum of ₹11.90 trillion has been earmarked under the budget estimates for interest payments.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!