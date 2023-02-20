Arunachal is the Microcosm of India: Murmu
Arunachal Pradesh, besides being the largest state in the Northeast in terms of area which shares international boundaries (with three countries - China, Myanmar and Bhutan), is a very important state from the strategic and geographical point of view, said the President
NEW DELHI : President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasized on building good infrastructures in the strategically located Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China.
