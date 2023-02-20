Arunachal is the Microcosm of India: Murmu

“Arunachal Pradesh, besides being the largest state in the Northeast in terms of area which shares international boundaries (with three countries - China, Myanmar and Bhutan), is a very important state from the strategic and geographical point of view," stated the President in her address to the gathering at Arunachal Pradesh’s 37th Statehood Day function at IG Park.

“She was happy to note that the central government has approved schemes worth more than rupees 44,000 crore for the development of National Highway Infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh," President’s Secretariat said.

The president said that Arunachal Pradesh has become a power surplus state with the commissioning of 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station. She expressed confidence that the recently inaugurated all weather Donyi Polo Airport would improve the connectivity of the State and also give a boost to trade and tourism.

President Murmu said that the development of any society cannot be inclusive without the development of women. She was happy to note that about 47 percent representatives of Panchayats in Arunachal Pradesh are women.

She said that women of Arunachal Pradesh are getting success in every field. She expressed confidence that women from across the country would take inspiration from women such as Anshu Jamsenpa who is the first woman to summit Mount Everest twice in five days and Tage Rita Takhe who is promoting women’s participation in enterprise and taking local agro based products of Arunachal Pradesh to the international market.

The President said that in India, the first rays of the Sun fall on Arunachal Pradesh. The different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, their cultural heritage, their unity in diversity, inspire all of us. It can be said that the society of Arunachal Pradesh is the microcosm of India.

She said that enriched with mountains, dense forests, lakes, waterfalls and flora and fauna, this state is a rich biodiversity zone.

“She was happy to note that the government of Arunachal Pradesh has adopted the “Pakke Declaration" to meet the challenges of climate change and conserve biodiversity," President’s Secretariat said.

“She was also happy to note that drone technology is being used by the state government for agriculture, horticulture, health services and environment protection. She said these are important steps for environment conservation," it added.

The President said that the entire North Eastern Region, including Arunachal Pradesh, is playing an important role in India’s development. She was happy to note that several meetings of the G-20 are also being held in the North Eastern states.

President Murmu was confident that these meetings would give a boost to the culture and tourism of the North Eastern states and generate investment opportunities in the region.