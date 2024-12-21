Ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian calls GST Council’s ruling as ‘national tragedy’, says violates spirit of ‘Good & Simple Tax’

Minutes after the 55th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council ended in Jaisalmer on Saturday, with details popping in that the caramelised popcorn to attract an 18 per cent GST, former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian referred it as 'national tragedy'.

Arvind Subramanian even said that decisions taken in the 55th GST Council meeting violate the spirit of the 'Good & Simple Tax', the GST was meant to be.

He took to X and wrote, "This is a national tragedy, violating the spirit of the Good & Simple Tax the GST was meant to be."

"The folly is compounded because instead of at least moving in the direction of simplicity we are veering to greater complexity, difficulty of enforcement & just irrationality. Sad," Subramanian concluded.

He also shared a tweet wherein details of GST Council recommended various percentage on different popcorns were mentioned.

What did GST recommend? Chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GST Council recommended 5 per cent GST on ready-to-eat popcorn mixed with salt and spices if not pre-packaged, 12 per cent on pre-packaged and labelled, and 18 per cent on caramel popcorn.

In addition, the GST Council decreased the tax on fortified rice kernels to 5% and deferred decisions on tax rates on food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato.

Sitharaman also quashed GST payable on penal charges levied on borrowers by banks or financial institutions.

However, the FM deferred a decision to cut tax on insurance premiums as many inputs, including IRDAI comments, are awaited.

The participants in the meeting include the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Ministers of Goa, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Odisha.

The Deputy Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana were also present in the meeting along with the Finance Ministers of States/UTs, Secretary of Department of Revenue, Chairmen and Members of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) and other senior officials of the Finance Ministry.