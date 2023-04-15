As Bond Market Turbulence Eases, Companies Borrow Again
- Treasury yields settle at lower levels, reflecting anticipated growth slowdown
Trading in U.S. government bonds has become much less volatile in recent weeks, helping fuel a rebound in corporate borrowing after a chaotic stretch that followed Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in early March.
Trading in U.S. government bonds has become much less volatile in recent weeks, helping fuel a rebound in corporate borrowing after a chaotic stretch that followed Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in early March.
Yields on U.S. Treasurys, which fall when bond prices rise, have dropped sharply since the run on SVB, but their decline has occurred over two distinct phases.
Yields on U.S. Treasurys, which fall when bond prices rise, have dropped sharply since the run on SVB, but their decline has occurred over two distinct phases.
Daily moves in the 2-year Treasury yield averaged 0.22 percentage point from March 9, when the run on SVB started, through March 27, the day that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced the sale of large parts of the bank—marking the yield’s most volatile stretch since the early 1980s. But the moves have since averaged just 0.06 percentage point, according to Tradeweb. The average one-day change in the 10-year yield has also shrunk, to around 0.04 percentage point from 0.12 percentage point.
Volatility in the Treasury market matters because Treasurys serve as a bedrock of the global financial system. When Treasury yields are falling or surging, it makes it hard to price other assets such as corporate bonds. As a result, corporate borrowing can come to a standstill, halting the regular flow of capital that keeps the economy moving.
In the first full week after SVB’s failure, only $521 million of investment-grade corporate bonds were issued—down from nearly $31 billion the previous week, according to Dealogic, despite the fact that falling Treasury yields theoretically might have made it cheaper to borrow.
Over the next three weeks, though, weekly investment-grade corporate issuance from nonfinancial companies averaged a respectable $15 billion, with Marriott International Inc. and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. among the slew of borrowers. In addition, companies such as Ford Motor Credit Co. and Cloud Software Group issued $8.3 billion of below investment-grade corporate bonds last week, according to PitchBook LCD, the second-highest weekly tally since the start of 2022.
“You have to remember, companies are ultimately run by people, and people like certainty," said Scott Kimball, chief investment officer at Loop Capital Asset Management.
Corporate financial officers are loath to issue bonds when potential borrowing costs are fluctuating wildly, Mr. Kimball noted. Unsteady Treasury yields can also make it more expensive for businesses to buy protection against further changes in interest rates or default risks, potentially offsetting the cost savings from lower yields, he added.
It isn’t clear how much longer Treasurys can maintain their relative stability.
Treasury yields have turned less volatile as a consensus has emerged that stress in the banking sector likely won’t lead to a full-blown financial crisis. Still, yields have consolidated around new, lower levels due partly to investor expectations that banks will become more cautious about lending, which some think could constrain economic growth. As those opinions have firmed, several economic reports have suggested that there might already have been some slowing in economic activity and inflation recently.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note, which roughly reflects investors’ expectations for short-term interest rates over the next 24 months, was 4.099% in recent trading Friday, according to Tradeweb, down from a 15-year high of 5.064% on March 8. The 10-year yield was 3.519%, down from roughly 4% in early March.
Interest-rate futures showed Thursday that investors are betting that the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark federal-funds rate by 0.25 percentage point to a target range of 5% to 5.25% at its next meeting in May. After that, futures suggested there is a roughly 79% chance that the fed-funds rate will drop below 4.75% by the end of the year.
Wagers on falling interest rates reflect some perceived chance that the Fed might gradually lower rates in the second half of the year against a backdrop of easing inflation and slowing economic growth, investors and analysts say. But even more, they reflect perceptions that there is a meaningful—if still not extremely large—chance that the economy could fall into a serious recession that drives the Fed to cut rates more substantially.
Given that, investors said, Treasury market volatility could pick back up either if recession risks rise or if inflation stops falling and remains above the Fed’s 2% annual target.
Opinions vary widely about which of those two threats is greater.
Based on inflation’s current trajectory, “you’re going to get to 2% pretty soon," said Eddy Vataru, fixed-income portfolio manager at Osterweis Capital Management. The lingering question is, “Do we have a dramatic slowdown or do we have a mild slowdown?"
Mr. Kimball, of Loop Capital Asset Management, though, said he doesn’t expect inflation to fall easily to the Fed’s target. As a result, he said, the central bank will be presented with a difficult choice of either relaxing its inflation goals or pressing forward with them.
That, he said, is “a recipe for a lot of interest-rate volatility towards the upside later in this year, recession or no recession."
Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com