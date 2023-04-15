As Bond Market Turbulence Eases, Companies Borrow Again

Treasury yields have turned less volatile as a consensus has emerged that stress in the banking sector likely won’t lead to a full-blown financial crisis. Still, yields have consolidated around new, lower levels due partly to investor expectations that banks will become more cautious about lending, which some think could constrain economic growth. As those opinions have firmed, several economic reports have suggested that there might already have been some slowing in economic activity and inflation recently.

