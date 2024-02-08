As China’s markets crash, its consumers cower

Then consider the cross-country maths. Even if China escapes deflation this year, the long-term pivot required is daunting. For China to successfully rebalance its economy, consumption would need to rise by about ten percentage points of GDP, according to calculations by Mr Pettis. The Economist has examined how often this sort of shift has occurred around the world, looking at the experience of 181 countries since 1960 and dividing their economic history into rolling ten-year intervals. We found that only in 11% of cases did consumption rise by more than ten percentage points in the space of a decade (see chart). Some of these cases are not encouraging. Albania had a consumption mania in the early 1990s but also experienced hyperinflation. Taiwan managed a ten-point shift from 1986 to 1996, but the consumer boom was associated with a wild stockmarket bubble.