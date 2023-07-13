As Concerns About China Grow, Germany Loosens Its Embrace
Summary
- Berlin’s new China Strategy sees Beijing not just as a trade partner but also a competitor and systemic rival
For decades, selling to China has been a key ingredient in Germany’s recipe for economic success. Now, Berlin wonders if its partner has gotten too close for comfort.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×