As Covax falters, vaccine gaps persist even among poorer countries

Cambodia, Maldives and Mongolia have given at least 130 doses per 100 population, owing to bilateral deals with high-income countries such as the US, China and Japan. Cambodia, one of the poorest countries in Asia, has one of the highest vaccination rates globally. While it received 324,000 Covax doses in March, its vaccination was driven primarily by China's 27 million Sinovac doses. The country has fully vaccinated 76.8% of its 16.7 million population, higher than richer countries such as Canada (73.7%) and South Korea (71%).