As covid cases recede, economic activities should be maintained: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that as the daily cases of Coronavirus infection have started to decline, the momentum of economic activities should be maintained.

Addressing the nation through the radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said, "Now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing, this is a very positive sign. People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained. This is the wish of every countryman."

The Prime Minister and the Centre have stressed on the need to continue economic growth and on the requirement to ensure the least possible covid-related restrictions on economic activities during the ongoing third wave brought about by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

During a recent virtual meeting with the chief ministers of states also, he had said that the state governments should ensure that the livelihoods of common people and economic activities are least impacted and the momentum of India's economic growth is maintained.

The concerns over the impact on economic activities come as several financial institutions and brokerage firms have revised India's growth outlook downwards for the current financial year amid a fresh surge in covid cases and states taking to restriction measures.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister also spoke of the progress in the vaccination coverage and said that about 45 million children have been administered with the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine in a period of three to four weeks since the vaccination of those in the age group of 15-18 years started in the country.

He also that about 10 million Indians have been administered with the booster or the precautionary dose of the vaccine within 20 days of its initiation.

Exuding confidence in the country's vaccination coverage, Modi said, "India is fighting with great success with the new wave of corona, it is also a matter of pride that till now about four and a half crore children have been administered the dose of corona vaccine. This means that about 60% of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our youth but will also help them to continue with their studies."

Citing several postcards and letters from different parts of the country he said that one of the postcards talked about a corruption-free India. He noted that corruption hollows the country like a "termite".

Stressing on the duties of citizens he said, "All of us countrymen, today's youth have to do this work together, as soon as possible and for this it is very important that we give priority to our duties. Where duty is felt, duty is paramount, corruption cannot even think of entering there."

30 January being Martyrs' Day, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said that the day reminds the country of the teachings of Gandhi.

He also said that now on Republic Day celebrations will begin on 23 January, the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose and continue till 30 January, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He also urged people to visit the National War Memorial. Recently, the flame of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' was shifted from India Gate to the National War Memorial. Amar Jawan Jyoti is a memorial built as a tribute to the martyrs of the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

"There were tears in the eyes of many countrymen and martyr families on this emotional occasion. At the 'National War Memorial', the names of all the bravehearts of the country who have been martyred since Independence have been inscribed. Some former soldiers of the army have written to me saying that - 'The Amar Jawan Jyoti lit at the memorial is a symbol of the immortality of the martyrs."

The statement gains significance as the shifting of the flame has also attracted criticism from several fronts including the opposition.

