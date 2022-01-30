As covid cases recede, economic activities should be maintained: PM Modi

Exuding confidence in the country's vaccination coverage, Modi said, "India is fighting with great success with the new wave of corona, it is also a matter of pride that till now about four and a half crore children have been administered the dose of corona vaccine. This means that about 60% of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our youth but will also help them to continue with their studies."