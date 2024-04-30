As currency markets face chaos, old-school solutions will be key

Currency markets are in turmoil. The US dollar keeps getting stronger; other currencies weaken in response. Interest rate expectations have flipped: interest rate cuts are off the table, so much so that chances of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve are now being discussed. Meanwhile, US-China tensions continue to simmer. Conflict in West Asia threatens to disrupt shipping routes and oil supplies. With so much uncertainty, it is not surprising that demand for dollars, both for safety and returns, has shot up. But there is more going on than just geopolitics and interest rates: we unpack five distinct factors that explain why various currencies have tumbled against the mighty dollar.