As debt ceiling looms, the Fed considers tweaking its portfolio runoff
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Mar 2025, 03:37 PM IST
SummaryThe process of shedding assets and draining bank reserves could collide with dynamics related to raising the federal debt limit.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday are set to weigh an adjustment to their policy of shrinking their $6.8 trillion in asset holdings.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less