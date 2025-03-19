As debt ceiling looms, the Fed considers tweaking its portfolio runoff

How does the Fed shrink its balance sheet?

The Fed acquired Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities to provide extra stimulus to the economy by driving down longer-term yields in 2020. When the Fed buys a bond from a bank or a bank’s customer, it pays for it through the electronic equivalent of printing money: crediting the bank’s account at the Fed. As its bondholdings grew, so did this electronic cash, called reserves. A bank uses reserves to manage transactions between itself, its customers, other banks and the central bank.