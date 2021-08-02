As delta variant rages, more workers are on edge about return to the office

Health and safety worries are clouding some workers’ enthusiasm for getting back to workplace routines. In a Glassdoor survey of more than 1,000 working adults conducted by the Harris Poll in early July, 35% said they were concerned about contracting Covid-19 when returning to the office. About two-thirds said they were still eager to return, down from an April survey in which nearly three-quarters of people polled said they wanted to go back to an office at least part time.