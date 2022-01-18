As employers scramble to fill jobs, workers relish a feeling of power

For workers like Matt Connors of Pawtucket, R.I., a flexible work culture has become nonnegotiable. Mr. Connors, age 33, recently quit his software-engineering job after he and colleagues were required to go back to the office; they were frustrated to be called back after so many months of proving how productive they could be while working from home. “The writing was on the wall," he says. He promptly found a new job that pays 10% more and allows him to work remotely on a permanent basis.