As Fed tightens, economists worry it will go too far
Economists see nearly 50-50 recession probability in latest WSJ survey
Economists increasingly expect the Federal Reserve, in its efforts to push down inflation, to raise rates enough to trigger a recession, with many worrying the central bank will go too far.
Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal now put the chance of a recession sometime in the next 12 months at 49% in July, on average, up from 44% a month ago and just 18% in January.
Some 46% of economists said they expect the Fed to raise interest rates excessively and cause unnecessary economic weakness. Slightly fewer, 42%, said they anticipated the Fed increasing rates about the right amount to balance inflation and growth. Around 12.3% thought it would raise rates too little.
“Fiscal and monetary policy was left too loose for too long and now the Fed is playing catch-up and this always comes with a chance of overshoot," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, who currently puts the risk of recession in the next 12 months at 50%.
Inflation in June reached a fresh 40-year high of 9.1%. Historically, getting inflation down from such high levels to 2%, the Fed’s target, would require higher unemployment and a recession. The Fed is hoping this time will be different.
“The big question is: will inflation slow by enough that the Fed doesn’t have to tighten so much that it tips the economy into a recession," said David Berson, the chief economist of Nationwide Insurance. “We’re sort of on a knife’s edge there. The inflation numbers haven’t really improved although there are signs that perhaps it will slow."
Respondents cut their growth forecasts for 2022, projecting inflation-adjusted gross domestic product to rise 0.7% in the fourth quarter of this year from a year earlier. That’s down from 1.3% projected in June and 3.6% nine months ago.
However, even economists who expect a recession anticipate a relatively moderate one, based on the average forecast across a range of indicators.
“It’s a mild recession, not a repeat of the 2008 recession," said Susan M. Sterne, economist at Economic Analysis Associates Inc.
“It’s a unique kind of downturn because it’s partially the Covid bounceback that’s created some of the excess" in jobs and inventories relative to more normal times, she said.
About 40% of economists said they expect a recession lasting six months or more. The average recession since 1950 has been 10.3 months, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Economists’ labor market forecasts suggest that if there’s a recession, it will be relatively mild. Overall, the economists see an average monthly increase in payrolls of about 130,000 over the next four quarters. Around 30.9% expect the economy to shed jobs during at least one of the quarters from now until September 2023. However, even that more pessimistic group, on average, expects a mean gain of 9,500 jobs each month, on average, from July 2022 through September 2023. Economists tend to underestimate job loss ahead of a recession.
The main driver of economic weakness is Fed tightening. In June, the central bank raised its benchmark federal-funds rate target 0.75 percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, bringing the range to 1.5% to 1.75%. The median of economists surveyed expects that range to hit 3.25% to 3.5% by the end of the year, about the same as what the Fed projected in June. That’s to deal with inflation, which economists see easing slightly to a 6.8% annual rate by December, on average, as measured by the consumer-price index.
There are hints that higher rates are already starting to bite. In addition to falling home sales, the two-year Treasury yield has risen above the 10-year Treasury yield, what economists call a yield-curve inversion. Yield-curve inversions signal that investors expect higher interest rates in the short run to lead to declining economic activity and future rate cuts—and historically have preceded recessions by 12 to 18 months. However, Mr. Berson cautions that downturns occur only after other short-term rates (such as the federal-funds rate) also rise above longer-term rates, and that hasn’t occurred yet.
“If we get tightening through the end of the year, as the Fed currently expects, and perhaps more than the market expects, there’s a very good chance we’ll see what I would say would be a true yield curve inversion," he said. “If that happens, there’s a good chance the economy falls into recession the second half of next year."
Indeed, about half of respondents expected the midpoint range for the federal-funds rate to exceed the yield on the 10-year Treasury in December 2022.
The survey was conducted before the June consumer-price index report, which might have altered the responses to some questions. The Wall Street Journal survey of 62 business, academic and financial forecasters was conducted July 8-12. Not all participants responded to every question.