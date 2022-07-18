As Fed tightens, economists worry it will go too far

Economists’ labor market forecasts suggest that if there’s a recession, it will be relatively mild. Overall, the economists see an average monthly increase in payrolls of about 130,000 over the next four quarters. Around 30.9% expect the economy to shed jobs during at least one of the quarters from now until September 2023. However, even that more pessimistic group, on average, expects a mean gain of 9,500 jobs each month, on average, from July 2022 through September 2023. Economists tend to underestimate job loss ahead of a recession.