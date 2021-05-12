As India hunkers down to fight covid-19, its wounded economy braces for more pain
- Businesses have closed and many have lost jobs as swaths of the country have gone back into lockdown
India’s economy was bouncing back after a nationwide lockdown last year stifled consumer spending and pushed the country into a deep recession, but the recovery has now run headlong into a devastating surge of Covid-19.
