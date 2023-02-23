As India shakes off shackles, it emerges as global economic power

But Mr. Modi has given priority to improving India’s notoriously burdensome and inefficient business environment with a new bankruptcy law to speed up the resolution of insolvent firms, a goods and services tax that has boosted the number of taxpayers and simplified collections, and the “India stack," as the government calls the digitization of public services, has made it possible to carry out countless tasks online, such as tax appeals and Covid vaccine appointments. Thousands of minor technical and procedural defaults have been, or are being, decriminalized, a longstanding demand of business. One area where India has slid backward is on trade: Tariffs have risen as part of Mr. Modi’s “Make in India" plan. But India has pursued free trade deals—pacts with the United Arab Emirates and Australia are now in force and talks with the U.K. are well advanced.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}