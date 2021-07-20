As petrol, diesel prices soar, Centre's Apr-Jun excise mop-up at Rs94,181 crore

“The impact of increase in prices of petrol and diesel can be seen in their impact on inflationary trend measured by Wholesale Price Index (WPI). The weightage of petrol and diesel in the WPI index is 1.60% and 3.10% respectively and in the CPI index is 2.19% and 0.15% respectively," minister of state in petroleum and natural gas ministry Rameswar Teli said in response to another question in Lok Sabha on Friday.