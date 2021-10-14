As rupee crashes to 15-month low, an explainer on why is the rupee falling?

“The rupee’s fall is not happening as a result of the weakening rupee but because of the strengthening of the dollar. The Chinese credit crisis and global fuel crisis are likely to hit emerging economies harder than others. There are fears of economic slowdowns, credit defaults and loan repayment delays to the IMF and other global lending agencies," says Vijay L Bhambwani, head of research, Behavioural Technical Analysis, Equitymaster. “This is leading to a flight to safety by way of buying dollars which is accepted as a global reserve currency."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}