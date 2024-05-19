As Russian discounts fall, Indian refiners join hands to negotiate better terms
Summary
- State-run and private refiners including IOC, Bharat Petroleum and Reliance Industries are jointly negotiating with Russian suppliers for better crude prices after discounts fell 70%
- India saved about $7.9 billion in the first 11 months of 2023-24 due to cheaper imports from Russia
NEW DELHI : With discounts on Russian crude oil dwindling, India, in a first such effort, has brought together state-owned and private oil refiners to jointly negotiate for higher discounts and better terms with Russian suppliers, including Russia’s largest oil company Rosneft PJSC.