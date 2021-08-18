The key differentiator for India remains a low covid case count. It is the decline in caseloads and the opening up of the economy that have allowed manufacturing activity to roar back to life after disappointing in June. Improved production and sales also boosted job creation. Merchandise exports also registered healthy growth, and not just over the depressed base of July 2020. Compared to July 2019, it grew by 16% on an annualised basis. Yet, India’s export performance pales in comparison to some of its emerging market peers such as Russia and Mexico, which are making the most of an oil market boom, and have experienced phenomenal export growth over the past few months (July export data for Russia and Mexico are still awaited). Nonetheless, India’s export performance was better than most Asian peers, and that has contributed to India’s improved rank in the league tables.

