ASEAN delegation to visit India on 17 Feb for FTA review
Experts suggest that restructuring trade and investment relations with ASEAN is crucial, as these economies are poised to significantly influence global trade flows
New Delhi: India and ASEAN member countries are set to revisit their free trade agreement (FTA). A delegation from Southeast Asia, comprising about 50 members, including high-ranking officials, will arrive in New Delhi for a three-day discussion starting 17 February, according to two people aware of the matter. -