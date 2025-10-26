Why free trade pact with Asean nations hasn’t worked for India so far
Nandita Venkatesan 5 min read 26 Oct 2025, 01:30 pm IST
Summary
With global trade being upended as a result of US tariffs, mending trade ties and seeking a more equitable trade deal with Asean nations has become both an economic and geopolitical imperative.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit is underway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and it offers India a chance to undertake discussion on the review of the free trade pact with the bloc, which hasn’t worked in the country’s favour so far.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story