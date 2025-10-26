Why free trade pact with Asean nations hasn’t worked for India so far

Import check

An analysis of official trade data bears out India’s import dependence. Over 50% of India's imports from Asean comprise vegetable oil, coal and other raw materials. For instance, in FY25, 37.2% of India’s imports from Indonesia were coal and its forms (such as coke and briquettes). Indonesia accounted for nearly 30% of India’s imported coal last fiscal, though its share has fallen in the last three years from a high of 50.3% in FY23.