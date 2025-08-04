Asia’s manufacturing shows pockets of resilience amid trade turmoil—India surges, China slows
India, Vietnam lead gains; China slows, ASEAN PMI signals slight recovery.
New Delhi: Manufacturing activity across Asia’s export-driven economies showed a mixed picture in July, with early signs of resilience in some markets despite deepening global trade tensions and the US tariffs.
India and Vietnam posted gains, while China’s factory momentum softened. Meanwhile, much of Southeast Asia continued to struggle, dragged down by weak external demand and persistent uncertainty around global supply chains.