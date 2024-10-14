Asia watching China’s policy push closely as economies brace for spillover
SummaryAsia is scrutinizing China’s unprecedented efforts to keep its economy humming. If Beijing doesn’t succeed, the fallout will ripple across the region, just as economies there get onto firmer ground.
