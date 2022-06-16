Asia will feel the Fed’s wrath, too
- Asian countries such as Korea and Thailand levered up impressively during low-interest-rate era. Now the bill is coming due.
As the U.S. raises rates at a rapid pace to combat inflation while China’s economy slows, Asian currencies could face further downward pressure. That could push their governments to make some tough choices, too.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Thursday, the biggest increase in almost three decades. Monetary tightening in the U.S. has already fueled a strong rally in the greenback this year—the WSJ Dollar Index has risen around 9% in 2022 to its highest level since 2002.
On the other hand, the two major economies in Asia—China and Japan—are bucking the tightening trend because domestic inflationary pressure remains relatively subdued. The Japanese yen has lost 14% against the dollar this year, while the Chinese yuan has depreciated around 5%.
The combined heft of those two could push other Asian currencies lower, too. The Korean won, for example, has dropped nearly 8% against the dollar this year. Weakness in external demand will weigh particularly heavily on export-driven economies in East Asia.
As developed economies have reopened, spending has shifted from goods back to services. The lockdown-related consumption slowdown in China has also reduced demand for some goods.
Cheaper currencies should theoretically make exports cheaper. But the fact that many exports, even ones not destined for the U.S., are invoiced in dollars might, in fact, weaken trade volumes, according to Citigroup. The bank said that around three-quarters of trade in the Asia-Pacific region is invoiced in dollars, far higher than Asian countries’ actual trade with the U.S. That means prices could remain sticky and take a while to adjust.
And weaker currencies will quickly translate into higher effective prices for imported commodities—energy and food, in particular. That pushes up domestic inflation, as well as hurting manufacturing.
Compared with the late 1990s Asian financial crisis, many countries in the region have shored up foreign-reserve caches and reduced reliance on foreign-currency debts. So a similar external debt crisis is unlikely.
But higher rates could still wreak havoc on local economies, which have built up debt publicly and privately. For example, the debt service ratio for the private nonfinancial sector in South Korea was 21% at the end of last year and 14.5% for Thailand, according to the Bank for International Settlements.
Years of low rates also allowed governments to borrow more without incurring higher interest bills. Asian economies, excluding China, increased their debt-to-GDP ratios by 15 percentage points in the past decade, according to Gavekal. The research house says Asian central banks would need to raise interest rates by 3 percentage points to bring real policy rates back to their 10-year average.
Monetary tightening and shrinking external demand is an ugly combination for export-dependent East Asia. The result might not be widespread debt crises, but painful slowdowns are likely—and indebted private-sector borrowers in places such as South Korea who took full advantage of the go-go low interest days could soon run into trouble with their creditors, too.
