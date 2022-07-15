Asian central banks unveil surprise tightening to fight inflation

Asian central banks unveil surprise tightening to fight inflation3 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 01:30 AM IST
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it sold US dollars on Wednesday to defend the financial hub’s longstanding currency peg
A pair of Asian central banks made surprise moves to tighten policy to rein in fast-rising inflation, while another monetary authority intervened to bolster its currency as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases boost the appeal of the U.S. dollar.