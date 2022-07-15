Asian central banks unveil surprise tightening to fight inflation
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it sold US dollars on Wednesday to defend the financial hub’s longstanding currency peg
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it sold US dollars on Wednesday to defend the financial hub’s longstanding currency peg
A pair of Asian central banks made surprise moves to tighten policy to rein in fast-rising inflation, while another monetary authority intervened to bolster its currency as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases boost the appeal of the U.S. dollar.
A pair of Asian central banks made surprise moves to tighten policy to rein in fast-rising inflation, while another monetary authority intervened to bolster its currency as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases boost the appeal of the U.S. dollar.
In near back-to-back moves Thursday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore tightened its policy while the Philippine central bank raised its benchmark rates by 75 basis points, both citing the need to curb fast-rising inflation.
In near back-to-back moves Thursday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore tightened its policy while the Philippine central bank raised its benchmark rates by 75 basis points, both citing the need to curb fast-rising inflation.
Singapore’s central bank opted to allow its currency to strengthen by recentering upward the midpoint of the policy band for the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate. It said overall inflationary pressure will remain elevated in the months ahead, and raised its forecasts for both core and headline inflation in the Southeast Asian city-state for this year.
Unlike most central banks, the MAS uses the exchange rate instead of interest rates as it is a more effective policy tool for maintaining price stability owing to Singapore’s small and open economy.
“There remain upside risks to inflation from fresh shocks to global commodity prices and domestic wage pressures," the Singapore central bank said in a statement. The policy tightening “should help slow the momentum of inflation and ensure medium-term price stability," the MAS added.
The off-cycle move marked the MAS’s fourth straight round of tightening after it tightened policy at regular meetings in October and April and at another unscheduled meeting in January amid rising inflationary pressures in the regional financial hub.
The Singapore dollar, which like many Asian currencies has been weakened by rising rates in the U.S., rose as much as 0.8% against the U.S. dollar in the wake of the news.
“MAS caught markets by surprise," Jeff Ng, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank, said in a research report. The decision was “a more significant move than what we had anticipated," he said, adding that he expects further moves by the central bank at its next scheduled meeting in October. The MAS usually holds meetings twice a year, in April and in October.
Several hours after the MAS decision, the Philippine central bank unexpectedly raised its interest rates, saying significant tightening was needed amid signs of sustained, broadening price pressures.
The country’s consumer-price index in June rose 6.1% from a year earlier, well above the central bank’s inflation target range of 2%-4%. The central bank in May raised its policy rate for the first time in more than three years, by 25 basis points, and followed with another 25-basis-point increase in June.
The move by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas “might be to address concerns that the central bank was behind the curve in addressing inflation concerns, especially with rising bets for outsized Fed hikes near-term," Maybank analysts said in a research report.
Both moves came after news that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 9.1% in June from a year earlier, marking the fastest pace in more than four decades and raising market expectations for an aggressive rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting later this month.
Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said it sold U.S. dollars during New York hours on Wednesday to defend the financial hub’s longstanding currency peg to the greenback.
The HKMA, which is the city’s de facto central bank, said it sold US$1.63 billion against the Hong Kong dollar at the 7.8500 level. The monetary authority has now sold HK$117.075 billion (US$14.91 billion) worth of U.S. dollars since its first foreign-exchange intervention of this year on May 11, official data showed.
Hong Kong’s currency has been tied to the U.S. dollar since 1983 and trades within a permitted range of 7.75 to 7.85 Hong Kong dollars per U.S. dollar. The HKMA sells U.S. dollars if the local currency gets too weak or buys them if the Hong Kong dollar gets too strong.
Asian currencies, including the Hong Kong dollar, have been under heavy pressure as the Fed raises interest rates more aggressively than other central banks in order to contain decades-high inflation, boosting the allure of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income assets.