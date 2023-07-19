ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4% for FY24, citing cooling inflation, boost in demand and services activity1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) maintains India's economic growth forecast at 6.4% for this year and 6.7% for next year, citing robust domestic demand
In the wake of cooling inflation, robust domestic demand and services sector, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday retained India's economic growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for the current financial year. ADB has set growth forecast at 6.7 per cent for India for the next financial year.
