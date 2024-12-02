Asian manufacturing PMIs send positive signals but tariff threat tempers upside

In a potential sign that the U.S. could widen its tariff scope, Trump in a post on X over the weekend took aim at Brics, an organization of nine countries, including Brazil, Russia and India. “We require a commitment from these countries that they will neither create a new Brics currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty U.S. dollar or, they will face 100% tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. economy," according to Trump’s post.