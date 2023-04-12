Asia's economy to grow 5 per cent faster than developed economies by the end of 20232 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 08:51 PM IST
Asian economy is likely to grow 5 per cent faster than developed economies by year end, said Morgan Stanley
In the wake of strong domestic demand, and banking stress in the US and Europe, Asian economies are expected to outperform their western peers by 5 per cent by the end of 2023, according to latest Morgan Stanley forecast. After the relaxation of its COVID curbs, China will also be a major contribution in boosting Asia's economic performance.
