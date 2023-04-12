In the wake of strong domestic demand, and banking stress in the US and Europe, Asian economies are expected to outperform their western peers by 5 per cent by the end of 2023, according to latest Morgan Stanley forecast. After the relaxation of its COVID curbs, China will also be a major contribution in boosting Asia's economic performance.

The Morgan Stanley economists expect banking stress in the US and Europe to make it easier for Asia to outperform them.

The recent banking stress in the U.S. and Europe strengthens the case for Asia's outperformance, MS Asia economists, led by Chetan Ahya, said in a note dated Tuesday.

She also added that central banks might continue with their aggressive rate hikes to tighten lending standards in the US and Europe. The act will ultimately impact the domestic demand.

Chetan Ahya also said that the impact will have a spill over to Asia in the form of constrained external demand. But, Asia will continue to progress economically in the wake of sustained domestic demand. This will allow growth differentials to shift in favour of Asia.

A 5 per cent higher growth than developed markets would be the strongest since 2017, noted Morgan Stanley.

In a bid to control the rising inflation, the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank hiked rates by 474 bps and 350 bps, respectively. West is experiencing one of its most aggressive rate hikes. In contrast, the rate hike cycle in Asia is considered to be subdued.

Additionally, China's relaxation of its harsh COVID lockdown has helped it's economy in gaining some momentum. Beijing's reopening will not only benefit the country but also to the rest of the region. Other than China, Asia's mega economies-Japan, India, and Indonesia, have their own economy-specific factors driving domestic demand.

(With inputs from Reuters)