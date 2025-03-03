Asia’s manufacturing gauges signal growth but outlook remains cloudy
SummaryFactory-activity data showed a broad uptick in growth momentum in Asia midway through the first quarter.
Asian factory-activity data showed a broad uptick in growth momentum midway through the first quarter, but indicated some weak spots against a backdrop of escalating global trade tensions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more