In such cases, the senior field officer has to make a reference to the GST policy wing or the Tax Research Unit of CBIC. Efforts to make such reference before concluding the investigations and “as much in advance as feasible of the earliest due date for issuing show cause notice, may be useful in promoting uniformity or avoiding litigation" if the reference also gets placed before the GST Council, the instruction said. CBIC also told officials that this procedure should be followed whenever such a scenario comes up during a GST audit, including ongoing ones.