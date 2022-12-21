Assam grants industry status to its tourism sector

Assam grants industry status to its tourism sector1 min read . 01:36 PM IST
With the grant, restaurants, cafeterias, health clubs, spas and wellness centers, among others, in the state are eligible for incentives under the industrial policy
With the grant, restaurants, cafeterias, health clubs, spas and wellness centers, among others, in the state are eligible for incentives under the industrial policy
The Assam cabinet has approved the proposal for grant of industry status to the tourism sector in the state, to boost investments and generate employment.
The Assam cabinet has approved the proposal for grant of industry status to the tourism sector in the state, to boost investments and generate employment.
State tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said with the industry status, fresh investments in tourism infrastructure, permanent in nature, will contribute towards rapid employment generation, public-private partnership and development.
State tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said with the industry status, fresh investments in tourism infrastructure, permanent in nature, will contribute towards rapid employment generation, public-private partnership and development.
With the grant, restaurants, cafeterias, health clubs, spas and wellness centers, among others, are eligible for incentives under the industrial policy. This move will further encourage and boost private investment in the above areas of the tourism sector.
“This decision will bring a paradigm shift to the tourism sector. Previously only hotels and resorts above the three-star category and river cruises were included under thrust areas of Assam Industrial Policy. But, now many new tourism units like heritage hotels, bungalows, camping sites, restaurants, amusement parks, ropeways, museums, tour operator service, adventure parks, water sports etc., will also be included in the thrust areas of the industrial policy," Mallabaruah said.
The newly-implemented policy aims for sustainable and environmentally friendly investment besides capital formation and the creation of gainful employment. The ministry also said the infrastructure can be developed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, which will contribute to the overall development of the region.
“The tourism sector will receive an ample number of private investments due to the new status received which facilitates incentives, subsidies, reimbursements among others as per industry policy for the investors and eventually these investments will create new employment opportunities," he added.
He added that Assam has now become an all-season tourist destination for its unique wildlife, bio-diversity and experience of an unexploited wonderland. Tourism is to be one of the main sources of income generation for the people over the years.