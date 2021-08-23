Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Asset monetisation plan eyes 20,782 cr investment in 25 airports till FY25

The asset monetisation plan also calls for further divestment of residual AAI stake in four airport JVs in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore.
2 min read . 23 Aug 2021 Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

The monetised airport assets will account for approximately 18 per cent of the total airport assets under management of AAI, and constitute 4 per cent of overall NMP in value terms

The central government is planning to raise 20,782 crore within four years till FY25 by monetising 25 airports across the nation. As part of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), unveiled on Monday, the government will monetise AAI-managed airports in Varanasi, Chennai, Nagpur, Amritsar, Surat and Bhubaneshwar and other cities of India.

Since these 25 airports are in their nascent stage of actual traffic and expected ramp-up period to achieve a minimum scale of operations, a strategy of bundling such airports with smaller airports is being explored, the NMP document read.

Along with this, the asset monetisation plan also proposed further divestment of Airports Authority of India's (AAI) residual stake in four airport JVs. This includes the private sector operated airports in Mumbai (26 per cent stake), Delhi (26 per cent stake), Hyderabad (13 per cent stake), and Bangalore (13 per cent stake).

Of the expected monetisation proceeds, 10,000 crore has been tentatively considered on account of divestment of AAI stake in private JV airports. The remaining monetisation value of 10,782 crore has been considered on account of estimated capex towards identified airports.

The monetised airport assets will account for approximately 18 per cent of the total airport assets under management of AAI, the proposal stated, adding that it will constitute 4 per cent of overall NMP in value terms.

Outlining the monetisation approach, the government stated that airports with annual traffic above 4 lakh passengers in FY 2019 and 2020 have been shortlisted under the plan to draw investors' attention.

Airports with a sizeable ongoing/proposed capex plan as per the NIP have been considered for monetisation. Such projects can be financed via the PPP mode," it stated.

During the current fiscal, the AAI has identified airports in six Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, namely Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy, for the purpose of monetisation through brownfield PPP models. IN FY23, it plans to monetise eight airports, including Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi and Jodhpur.

In FY24, another six airports will be monetised in Chennai, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Vadodara, Bhopal and Hubli. In its last leg, the NMP will see five airports monetised in Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun and Rajamundhry.

"To ensure commensurate development of non-profitable airports along with the profitable airports with the help of private sector investment and participation, pairing /clubbing of smaller airports with each of the six bigger airports and leasing out as a package is being explored," the NMP document said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday, outlining the four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets. The plan aims to raise 6 lakh crore by FY25, which will then be used to boost infrastructure spending and spur economic growth.

