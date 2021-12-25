AstraZeneca’s vaccine, dumped by the West, helps fill gaping need in rest of world

Very rare but sometimes-deadly blood clotting associated with the vaccine sidelined the shot in many European countries. More recently, the U.K. all but dropped the homegrown shot as part of its booster push. Government advisers went with Pfizer and Moderna as boosters, saying that mRNA vaccines were likely to provide the best additional protection. They were also reluctant to risk more clotting problems in people who hadn’t yet had an AstraZeneca shot, according to vaccine researchers and other people briefed on the government’s decision.