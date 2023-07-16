At 34% above weekly average, India moves into surplus rainfall; vegetable prices lead food inflation3 min read 16 Jul 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Traders and farmers attribute the current price hike of vegetables to a combination of factors. The initial intense heatwave followed by intermittent rainfall and finally the surplus rainfall now has disrupted the vegetable supply chain.
India has moved to surplus rainfall this year with the cumulative amount being one per cent above long-term average (LTA), while the weekly rainfall at 34 per cent above LTA, as of week ending July 14. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), June ended with a rain deficiency of 10 per cent, however, the deficiency may be covered to large extent in July which accounts for almost exactly a third of the overall rainfall in the season.
