India has moved to surplus rainfall this year with the cumulative amount being one per cent above long-term average (LTA), while the weekly rainfall at 34 per cent above LTA, as of week ending July 14. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), June ended with a rain deficiency of 10 per cent, however, the deficiency may be covered to large extent in July which accounts for almost exactly a third of the overall rainfall in the season.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}