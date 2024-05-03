At 6.1% of GDP, GST revenue for FY24 still not above pre-GST level after 7 years, says former CEA Arvind Subramanian
India's GST collections touched a record high-mark ₹2.10 lakh crore in April 2024, reflecting robust economic growth in the previous fiscal 2023-24 (FY24)
After India's goods and services tax (GST) collections touched record high-mark at ₹2.10 lakh crore in April 2024, Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the central government has now highlighted that the despite the high collections, GST revenue for fiscal 2023-24 (FY24) has still not surpassed the pre-GST level.