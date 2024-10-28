At a pivotal moment, US economic data will be a mess

Unlike payroll job growth, which is based on a survey of employers, the storms may not have much effect on the unemployment rate, which is based on a separate survey of households. Respondents who say they had jobs but weren’t at work because of bad weather are still counted as employed. There can still be some effect on the unemployment rate, but it tends to be modest. Striking workers are also counted as employed. Economists expect Friday’s report will show unemployment held steady in October at 4.1%, the same as in September.