At Jackson Hole, world’s central bankers gauge economic risks in covid’s wake
BY Nick Timiraos | UPDATED AUG 28, 2022 09:00 AM EDT
The world’s central bankers returned to Grand Teton National Park after a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus with angst over inflation that has been at the highest levels since the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City began hosting its annual summer symposium there in 1982.
Policy makers and economists signaled growing unease with the trade-offs they could soon confront, particularly if the forces that helped central banks bring down inflation and keep it low over the past three decades are unraveling.
“For the first time in four decades, central banks need to prove how determined they are to protect price stability," said Isabel Schnabel, who sits on the European Central Bank’s six-member executive board, during a panel that concluded the conference Saturday afternoon.
Ms. Schnabel said central bankers needed to err on the side of risking weaker growth and higher unemployment now to avoid higher inflation later that would require even more drastic action. “If a central bank underestimates the persistence of inflation—as most of us have done over the past 1½ years—and if it is slow to adapt its policies as a result, the costs may be substantial," she said.
Her remarks bookended the two-day conference with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge Friday morning to fight inflation at the expense of lower employment. His comments fueled a sharp selloff in stock markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,000 points.
“We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done," he said.
Policy makers and economists debated why they had failed to anticipate such a significant rise in prices. Some said their models failed to incorporate shocks to the supply side of the economy, or its ability to produce goods and services.
“Turning on and off supply is not like turning on and off demand," said Agustín Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, which serves as a central bank for the world’s central banks. “With the benefit of hindsight, it was perhaps naive to expect that it would be possible to easily reignite the growth engine, quickly recover speed and again fly smoothly. We now know better."
Since the 1990s, central bankers have enjoyed tailwinds from globalization, a relatively stable geopolitical order, favorable demographics and technological advances, he said. As a result, policy makers had become accustomed in recent decades to more-abundant supplies of workers, commodities and intermediate goods such as computer chips.
Falling prices of imported goods and technological advances that lowered costs “masked a lot of domestic inflation pressures, and as soon as that came to a halt—guess what? We had inflation," said Adrian Orr, governor of New Zealand’s central bank, in an interview on the sidelines of the conference.
Before the pandemic, policy makers were able to react to demand shocks by stimulating economic growth with lower interest rates or bond purchases that effectively printed money. Successful monetary policy was assisted by “good luck, in the sense of a smaller variance of shocks hitting the economy," said Ms. Schnabel. “Globalization acted as a gigantic shock absorber."
If the economy faces imbalances and less-abundant supplies of goods and workers, central bankers could face more difficult choices between supporting growth and controlling inflation.
“We can’t just keep relying on waves of new labor coming into the market internationally," said Mr. Orr. “We can’t print people."
One danger for central banks now is the possibility that inflation will be so high and long-lasting that it will cause consumers and businesses to anticipate prices to stay high, making those expectations self-fulfilling.
In his widely anticipated speech Friday, Mr. Powell underscored the Fed’s commitment to preventing that from happening. He explained how consumers can stop paying attention to inflation when it is below a certain level, or what academics call “rational inattention."
The worry is that once prices rise sharply, even if for reasons that could be expected to reverse on their own, consumers will start paying attention to inflation. That could cause inflation expectations to rise, losing their so-called anchor established by decades of low and stable inflation.
Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said in a presentation Friday that the current crisis prompted a rethink of central-bank policy frameworks unveiled immediately before the recent surge in inflation.
Officials were trying to prevent a rerun of the low-growth, low-inflation environment that dominated the last decade, and in 2020, the Fed said it wouldn’t necessarily raise rates pre-emptively to head off higher inflation to spur a faster jobs recovery.
“The idea of running the economy hot entails more significant risks to inflation than was baked into our thinking before the last 12 to 24 months," said Ms. Gopinath.
Others rebutted those conclusions. The recent high inflation was the result of a confluence of shocks and wasn’t ever the intention of those new frameworks, said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. “This is a raging inferno," he said from the audience. “This is not what we had in mind when we talked about running the economy hot."
Economists outside the Fed are increasingly divided over how aggressively the U.S. central bank should continue lifting rates. One camp says Fed officials are still underestimating how high rates will need to rise and think those officials should prepare financial markets for interest rates to climb above 4% or 5%.
Another camp warns that, anxious at having waited too long in hindsight to withdraw stimulus last year, the Fed will now overcompensate by tightening too much.
“We are in a situation we don’t fully understand, so I am very nervous about taking very strong stands in either direction," said Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
One of the big questions for the Fed and other central banks is what to do if inflation continues to decelerate as supply chains heal and the prices of used cars and imported goods decline but inflation settles at around 3%, a level well above the Fed’s target.
The Fed would have to weigh whether the costs in terms of lost jobs and slower growth would outweigh the benefits, Jason Furman, who was chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, said during a presentation Friday.
“Is the cost of getting inflation from 3% to 2% going to look incredibly high?" he asked. “Are the benefits of getting inflation from 3% to 2% going to look low, and possibly even negative?"
In the years before the pandemic, central banks were concerned about being stuck in a situation in which they couldn’t stimulate growth because interest rates had been lowered to zero. While the problems today are far different, central bankers are in a better position because they don’t have to worry about devising novel and untested tools.
“We know what the endgame will be if we raise rates enough. That’s well understood. What was not clear in the previous 10 years was how to get out of the malaise of low inflation," said Mr. Rajan. “We understand rate increases have an effect—at some cost—so the trick is to do it at the least cost possible."