At last, China pulls the trigger on a bold stimulus package

More surprising were two new tools to boost the stockmarket. The central bank will help firms buy back their own shares by refinancing bank loans used for that purpose. And it will help securities companies, insurers and other institutional investors raise funds by making their balance-sheets more robust. They will be able to borrow safe, liquid assets like government bonds from the PBoC, using their riskier, less liquid assets, such as stocks, as collateral. The combined size of these tools was 800bn yuan, Mr Pan said, although he could double or triple that limit if need be. “It is all possible," he concluded.