NEW DELHI : At least 59% of the increase in inflation is because of geopolitical conflict and it is futile to blame central banks, according to a report from the State Bank of India’s economic research department.

The report authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, SBI, said inflation continues to be a bugbear and it appears unlikely to correct anytime soon.

The latest inflation numbers, however, reveal that while in the rural areas, the impact has been disproportionately higher for food prices, in urban areas, it is higher as far as fuel price impact and pass through are concerned since the Russia-Ukraine war began, as per the report.

“We did a dipstick study to understand the exclusive impact of war on inflation trajectory in both the rural and urban areas. Using February as the base case (the beginning of the Ukraine and Russia conflict), our study reveals that because of war alone, Food and Beverages (assuming that vegetable price increase was mostly because of seasonal factors, that are largely domestic) and Fuel and Light & Transport contributed 52% of the increase in overall inflation since February. If we also add the impact of input costs particularly on the FMCG sector, thus adding the contribution of personal care and effects, the total impact at all India level comes to 59%, purely because of war," the report said.

Amid the continued increase in inflation, it is now almost certain that RBI will raise rates in forthcoming June and August policy and will take it to pre-pandemic level of 5.15% by August.

However, the key challenge for the central bank remains whether inflation will tread down meaningfully because of such rate hikes if war-related disruptions do not subside quickly.

In particular, as retail loans are benchmarked to an external rate (mostly to RBI’s repo rate) with quarterly reset clause, so the interest rate on loans benchmarked to repo rate will increase directly with the increase in repo rate. As of last December, around 39.2% of the loans were benchmarked to external benchmarks, so the increase in repo rate will eventually increase the interest cost, the report said.