At least 59% of rise in inflation due to Ukraine war: SBI

“We did a dipstick study to understand the exclusive impact of war on inflation trajectory in both the rural and urban areas. Using February as the base case (the beginning of the Ukraine and Russia conflict), our study reveals that because of war alone, Food and Beverages (assuming that vegetable price increase was mostly because of seasonal factors, that are largely domestic) and Fuel and Light & Transport contributed 52% of the increase in overall inflation since February. If we also add the impact of input costs particularly on the FMCG sector, thus adding the contribution of personal care and effects, the total impact at all India level comes to 59%, purely because of war," the report said.