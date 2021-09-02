At least eight people died in New York City and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the Northeast, causing record-breaking rainfall, flash floods and power outages, and prompting authorities to declare states of emergency.

Authorities in New York City urged residents to keep nonemergency vehicles off the streets and highways, after a travel ban expired at 5 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service for the first time ever for New York City issued a flash-flood emergency, indicating a “severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage."

Seven fatalities as a result of the severe weather, including a 2-year-old boy, were confirmed by the New York Police Department. Another person died in Passaic, N.J., according to the city’s mayor.

New York’s FDR Drive, a major artery on the east side of Manhattan, and the Bronx River Parkway were underwater by late Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

“If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted as he announced the state of emergency. “Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters."

Central Park experienced 3.15 inches of rain in one hour Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said, the highest amount on record. The service urged people to move to higher ground in light of the “extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said early Thursday that train service was extremely limited as it worked to recover from the flooding.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency effective immediately and called on people to stay off the roads. Newark Liberty International Airport said it had suspended flights and diverted passengers from ground-level flooded areas.

The mayor of Passaic, N.J., Hector C. Lora, said in a video posted on Facebook that one person had died as a result of the storm and that there were unconfirmed reports of further deaths.

Flash-flood emergencies were also issued for parts of Pennsylvania, and authorities in the state reduced speed limits on roads to maintain safety.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in a tweet that some parts of the state could receive more than 8 inches of rain.

Video footage showed tornadoes in several states, including in Bristol, Pa., and Annapolis, Md. The National Weather Service reported another in Mount Holly, N.J., and said a tornado watch had been issued for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 200,000 electricity customers were without power across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The extreme weather comes days after Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana as the most powerful storm in 16 years, causing widespread power outages and flooding, as well as several deaths. Ida is now moving into the posttropical phase, with slower winds but bringing excessive rainfall to inland areas as it has headed northward.

The National Weather Service said Ida would continue to track northeast overnight and bring intense rainfall to eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and southern New England, before moving into Canada. It said some areas could receive total rainfall of more than 10 inches.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

