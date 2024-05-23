At long last, Europe’s economy is starting to grow

Inflation has been brought to heel, too. Figures published on May 17th showed that the annual rate of price growth in the euro zone remained steady at 2.4% in April, only a smidgen above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell from 2.9% to 2.7%, meaning that disinflation is being driven by more than just the collapse of gas prices, which have fallen to around a quarter of the level they reached in 2022. Encouragingly, this has been achieved without extra joblessness. The EU’s unemployment rate was 6.1% in the first quarter of this year, just above its lowest since the turn of the millennium.