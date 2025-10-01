ATF price hiked 3%, commercial LPG up ₹15.50

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by over 3 per cent and commercial LPG rates by ₹15.50 per cylinder on Wednesday as oil firms revised fuel prices in line with global benchmarks.

Jet fuel (ATF) price was increased by ₹3,052.5 per kilolitre, or 3.3 per cent, to ₹93,766.02 per kl in the national capital - home to one of the busiest airports in the country, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase comes on the back of a 1.4 per cent ( ₹1,308.41 per kl) reduction last month.

The price hike will increase the burden on commercial airlines, for whom fuel makes up almost 40 per cent of the operating cost.

No immediate comments could be obtained from the airlines on the impact of the price change.

The ATF price in Mumbai was hiked to ₹87,714.39 per kl from ₹84,832.83 per kl, while those in Chennai and Kolkata were increased to ₹96,816.58 and ₹97,302.14 per kl, respectively.

Rates differ from city to city, depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

Alongside, oil firms increased the price of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants by ₹15.50 per 19-kg cylinder. Commercial LPG now costs ₹1,595.50 in the national capital.

The hike follows six-monthly reductions, the last being of ₹51.50 on September 1. In the six reductions, prices were cut by ₹223 per bottle since April.

Oil prices have firmed since the last revision mainly because of geopolitical reasons, necessitating the changes in retail rates.

Prices of ATF and LPG differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes, including VAT.

The rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at ₹853 per 14.2-kg cylinder. The price of the domestic LPG was hiked by ₹50 per cylinder in April.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) revised prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.