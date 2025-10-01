ATF price hiked 3%, commercial LPG up ₹15.50

ATF prices were hiked by over 3% or by 3,053 and commercial LPG rates by 15.50 per cylinder on October 1, as OMCs revised fuel prices in line with global benchmarks. Check how much fuel costs in Delhi from today. 

PTI
Updated1 Oct 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Jet fuel prices were hiked by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,053 and commercial LPG cylinder rates by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.50 each on October 1, as OMCs revised fuel prices in line with global benchmarks.
Jet fuel prices were hiked by ₹3,053 and commercial LPG cylinder rates by ₹15.50 each on October 1, as OMCs revised fuel prices in line with global benchmarks. (PTI)

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by over 3 per cent and commercial LPG rates by 15.50 per cylinder on Wednesday as oil firms revised fuel prices in line with global benchmarks.

Jet fuel (ATF) price was increased by 3,052.5 per kilolitre, or 3.3 per cent, to 93,766.02 per kl in the national capital - home to one of the busiest airports in the country, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on October 1 for Maha Navami?

The increase comes on the back of a 1.4 per cent ( 1,308.41 per kl) reduction last month.

The price hike will increase the burden on commercial airlines, for whom fuel makes up almost 40 per cent of the operating cost.

No immediate comments could be obtained from the airlines on the impact of the price change.

Also Read | Gold prices today in your city: Check price in Mumbai, Delhi, on October 1

The ATF price in Mumbai was hiked to 87,714.39 per kl from 84,832.83 per kl, while those in Chennai and Kolkata were increased to 96,816.58 and 97,302.14 per kl, respectively.

Rates differ from city to city, depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

Also Read | As Arattai gains steam, users flag this WhatsApp feature it lacks

Alongside, oil firms increased the price of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants by 15.50 per 19-kg cylinder. Commercial LPG now costs 1,595.50 in the national capital.

The hike follows six-monthly reductions, the last being of 51.50 on September 1. In the six reductions, prices were cut by 223 per bottle since April.

Oil prices have firmed since the last revision mainly because of geopolitical reasons, necessitating the changes in retail rates.

Prices of ATF and LPG differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes, including VAT.

Also Read | Radhika Gupta advises investors on SIFs: Expected returns, allocation, more

The rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at 853 per 14.2-kg cylinder. The price of the domestic LPG was hiked by 50 per cylinder in April.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) revised prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Domestic rates of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates were cut by 2 per litre in mid-March last year, ahead of the general elections. Petrol costs 94.72 a litre in Delhi, while diesel is priced at 87.62.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Oil PricesFuel PricesEconomyLPGATFAtf Price
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEconomyATF price hiked 3%, commercial LPG up ₹15.50
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.