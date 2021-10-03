ATF prices rise 9% in one month, 90% annually

ATF prices, currently, stand at ₹72,582.16 per kl (kiloliter) in New Delhi, up from ₹66,527 per kl a month ago according to Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL). ATF prices in Mumbai stand at ₹70,880.33 per kl, in Chennai, it was at ₹74,562.59 per kl and in Kolkata, it was at ₹76,590.86 per kl.

