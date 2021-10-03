Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >ATF prices rise 9% in one month, 90% annually

ATF prices rise 9% in one month, 90% annually

Premium
With the rising ATF prices, analysts estimate Indian airlines to remain largely loss-making during the coming quarters.
2 min read . 01:53 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • The rising prices of ATF or jet fuel, which accounts for about 30-40% of total expenses for major domestic airlines, will hurt the bottom line of airlines that have reported huge losses during the last few quarters due to the covid-19 pandemic

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by about 9% over last month, and over 80% in the last year, as global crude oil prices firmed up on improved demand.

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by about 9% over last month, and over 80% in the last year, as global crude oil prices firmed up on improved demand.

The rising prices of ATF or jet fuel, which accounts for about 30-40% of total expenses for major domestic airlines, will hurt the bottom line of airlines that have reported huge losses during the last few quarters due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The rising prices of ATF or jet fuel, which accounts for about 30-40% of total expenses for major domestic airlines, will hurt the bottom line of airlines that have reported huge losses during the last few quarters due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

ATF prices, currently, stand at 72,582.16 per kl (kiloliter) in New Delhi, up from 66,527 per kl a month ago according to Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL). ATF prices in Mumbai stand at 70,880.33 per kl, in Chennai, it was at 74,562.59 per kl and in Kolkata, it was at 76,590.86 per kl.

The prices of ATF are revised every fortnight.

Meanwhile, global Brent crude prices have risen by over 90% during the last year.

Until February 2021, ATF prices remained lower than the year-ago period, but prices have been rising since then, said Kinjal Shah, vice president of rating agency ICRA in a recent report. ATF prices in March, April, May, June, July, and August were higher by 3.0%, 59.8%, 103.4%, 86.3%, 59.7%, 55.3%, respectively, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, Shah said.

In September, the prices were higher by 54.6% on a y-o-y basis, attributed to the low base of September 2020 when the prices declined 32.2% y-o-y as an impact of the pandemic, Shah added.

With the rising ATF prices, analysts estimate Indian airlines to remain largely loss-making during the coming quarters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Factory activity remained in expansion mode last month

Premium

Credit ratings upgrades at a decade’s high in Apr-Sep

Premium

Inflation gauge hits highest since 1991 as Americans sp ...

Premium

Merchandise exports surge 21% y-o-y in Sep to $33.4 bn

“With daily traffic at about 250,000 levels, crude at $75 per barrel, no major supply cuts by any airline and a long road to recovery for the international segment, profits remain distant," said ICICI Securities in a recent report. “However, higher-flying capacity and seasonally strong Q3 (October-December 2021 period) should help limit losses," it added.

Spokespersons of airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet Limited, GoFirst, Vistara and AirAsia India didn't offer comments.

A senior airline official said that while the government's latest move to increase the capacity cap on domestic airlines to 85% of pre-covid levels will help airlines to operate more capacity, and cater to increasing demand during the festive season, rising jet fuel prices will be an additional burden to the bottom line as carriers operate more flights.

"I think, at one point, the rising fuel costs will have to be passed to the passengers," the official added, requesting anonymity.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!